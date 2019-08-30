Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Lebanon’s Hezbollah hands two crashed drones to Lebanese army - source, reports

By REUTERS
August 30, 2019 21:43
Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Lebanon's Hezbollah group on Friday handed over two drones that crashed in Beirut to the Lebanese army, Hezbollah's al-Manar news channel and Lebanese military sources said.

The army and Hezbollah have said the two drones, which went down on Sunday, were Israeli. They said one exploded and one crashed in the Hezbollah-dominated southern suburbs of Beirut, causing damage to the group's media center.

A security official in the region has described the target of the drone strikes as linked to precision-guided missile projects.



Israel on Thursday accused Iran of stepping up efforts to provide Hezbollah with precision-guided missile production facilities.


