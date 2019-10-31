Avigdor Liberman: Unity government is the only option

Yisrael Beteynu leader Avigdor Liberman said on Thursday morning that a minority government with the Joint List is not something he's willing to consider.



Liberman then stated that a unity government is the only true option and that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is the one dragging Israel to another election.Liberman was speaking on Radio Kan Bet.





