Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Avigdor Liberman: Unity government is the only option

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 31, 2019 09:45
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Yisrael Beteynu leader Avigdor Liberman said on Thursday morning that a minority government with the Joint List is not something he's willing to consider.

Liberman then stated that a unity government is the only true option and that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is the one dragging Israel to another election.Liberman was speaking on Radio Kan Bet.


Related Content

Breaking news
October 31, 2019
Safed - Two suspects arrested for spraying graffiti, damaging vehicles

By MAARIV ONLINE

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings