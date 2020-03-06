Likud going to Supreme Court to demand recount of votes

The Likud announced on Friday morning that it would petition the Supreme Court to force the Central Elections Committee to provide all of the protocols of the voting in Monday's election.The Likud complained that the Central Elections Committee was taking too long in providing the information. The members of the committee responded by condemning the Likud."The representatives of all the parties on the committee, including Likud, reject any statement hinting at politics on the part of the committee's chairman, supreme court judge Neal Hendel," the committee said.Judge Hendel and the leadership of the committee and its workers worked hard and honestly to ensure that the election would be democratic and fair. Anonymous lying hints, questioning the integrity of the head of the committee, are unacceptable and harm the public's trust.