Likud going to Supreme Court to demand recount of votes

By GIL HOFFMAN  
MARCH 6, 2020 12:23
The Likud announced on Friday morning that it would petition the Supreme Court to force the Central Elections Committee to provide all of the protocols of the voting in Monday's election.
The Likud complained that the Central Elections Committee was taking too long in providing the information. The members of the committee responded by condemning the Likud."The representatives of all the parties on the committee, including Likud, reject any statement hinting at politics on the part of the committee's chairman, supreme court judge Neal Hendel," the committee said.
Judge Hendel and the leadership of the committee and its workers worked hard and honestly to ensure that the election would be democratic and fair. Anonymous lying hints, questioning the integrity of the head of the committee, are unacceptable and harm the public's trust.
Egypt registers 12 new coronavirus cases on Nile cruise ship
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/06/2020 01:50 PM
Five wounded in suicide blast near US embassy in Tunis -local radio
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/06/2020 01:24 PM
Iran says coronavirus toll jumps by 17
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/06/2020 01:22 PM
Belgium says coronavirus cases more than doubled to 109
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/06/2020 01:15 PM
Serbia reports first case of coronavirus - health minister
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/06/2020 12:28 PM
First coronavirus death in the Netherlands - health authorities
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/06/2020 12:20 PM
New measures in Israeli prisons against coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/06/2020 12:15 PM
Vatican reports first case of coronavirus in Vatican City
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/06/2020 11:30 AM
Germany: 134 new coronavirus cases confirmed Friday morning
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/06/2020 10:31 AM
Bhutan bans tourists after first coronavirus case, India total hits 31
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/06/2020 09:38 AM
Ceasefire in Syria's Idlib is being observed
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/06/2020 09:34 AM
Saudi Arabia reopens Mecca, Medina holy sites after coronavirus closure
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/06/2020 04:46 AM
South Korea confirms new coronavirus cases, total 6,284; deaths up to 42
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/06/2020 03:48 AM
Turkey attacks Syrian military after two Turkish troops killed - Anadolu
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/06/2020 02:30 AM
Three coronavirus cases confirmed in Maryland -governor
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/06/2020 02:27 AM
