MK Sliman: Erdan and Netanyahu are responsible for the provocation

"Far-right activists are trying to enter the al-Aqsa area to provoke thousands of Muslims celebrating Eid al-Adha," MK Aida Touma-Sliman (Hadash) said on Sunday.



Police entered the Temple Mount with crowd dispersal means earlier on Sunday in order to let Jewish worshipers enter the premise.Suleiman added that "[the activists] are backed by [Transportation Minister Bezalel] Smotrich, their representative, who is trying to pour fuel into the fire. The responsibility for this provocation lies on [Public Security Minister Gilad] Erdan and [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu."



