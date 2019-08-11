Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

MK Sliman: Erdan and Netanyahu are responsible for the provocation

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 11, 2019 12:27
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

"Far-right activists are trying to enter the al-Aqsa area to provoke thousands of Muslims celebrating Eid al-Adha," MK Aida Touma-Sliman (Hadash) said on Sunday.

Police entered the Temple Mount with crowd dispersal means earlier on Sunday in order to let Jewish worshipers enter the premise.Suleiman added that "[the activists] are backed by [Transportation Minister Bezalel] Smotrich, their representative, who is trying to pour fuel into the fire. The responsibility for this provocation lies on [Public Security Minister Gilad] Erdan and [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu."


Related Content

Breaking news
August 11, 2019
Man indicted for sexual assault of over 45 minors and women

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings