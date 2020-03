Hadash MKs Ofer Cassif and Meretz MK Nitzan Horowitz each filed requests to the Knesset information center to find out how other parliaments are facing COVID-19. They were informed on Wednesday that the center did not find any other democracy that shut down its parliamentary system due to coronavirus.Cassif slammed Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein saying that an “emergency situation is being used to ensure absolute power for a tyrannical government.”