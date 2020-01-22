MQG removes anonymous anti-Likud propaganda from Youtube

Following a widely circulated anonymous election propaganda message that reads "Dear friends, for you before anyone else, get the new Likud election video! Share, spread!", along with a link to an anonymous YouTube propaganda video mocking the Likud anthem, the Movement for a Quality Government appealed to YouTube to demand that they remove the video and other anonymous videos posted by the same user.

Shortly after the request was made, the video was taken down from Youtube.

According to the movement, these are anonymous election propaganda videos, which under Israeli law are prohibited from being advertised.

The movement says that the law prohibits anonymous election propaganda advertising on the Internet and that the responsibility for such advertising applies to both the election propaganda advertiser and the online advertising platform hosting it. Therefore, YouTube must immediately remove the videos.