Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes Crete, felt in Israel

The magnitude 5.9 quake was at a relatively shallow depth of 10 km (6 miles), EMSC said. The center first reported the quake at a strong 6.5 magnitude.

The Athens Geodynamic Institute said the quake struck about 55 km south of the city of Ierapetra.

Greece is in an earthquake-prone zone and tremors are common. There were no reports of casualties or damage, police, the fire brigade and civil protection authorities said.