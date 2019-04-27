Woman killed, 3 wounded in hate crime shooting at synagogue on Passover

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

POWAY, California - A gunman opened fire in a San Diego-area synagogue on Saturday, killing a woman and wounding a girl and two men in a hate crime carried out on the last day of Passover, authorities said.



The shooter was described as a 19-year-old white male and was armed with an assault-style rifle.

BREAKING: Officials confirm there's been a shooting at a synagogue in San Diego County, California, with injuries reported. https://t.co/jAUqaT05lf — Circa (@Circa) April 27, 2019

Update #1: A man has been detained for questioning in connection with a shooting incident at the Chabad of Poway synagogue. @SDSOPoway Deputies were called to Chabad Way just before 11:30 a.m. There are injuries. This is a developing situation. — Poway Station (@SDSOPoway) April 27, 2019

Update#2 Those wounded in the Chabad of Poway #synagogueshooting were taken to Palomar Medical Center @PalomarHealth. Please respect the medical privacy of victims & their families during this difficult time. Remain clear of the area as this investigation will take several hours — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) April 27, 2019

The gun violence at the Congregation Chabad synagogue in the town of Poway, California, about 23 miles (37 km) north of downtown San Diego, unfolded six months to the day after 11 worshippers were killed and six others were wounded by a gunman who stormed a synagogue in Pittsburgh yelling, "All Jews must die." The assailant in that incident was arrested.Details of the shooting on Saturday near San Diego and the full extent of casualties were not immediately clear."There are injuries. This is a developing situation," the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said in a message posted on Twitter from its station in the Poway community, about 23 miles (37 km) north of downtown San Diego.Poway Mayor Steve Vaus, speaking from a police command center, told CNN that one person was confirmed dead in an attack that he described as a "hate crime," saying his assessment was based on statements uttered by the gunman when he entered the synagogue.US President Donald Trump offered his "deepest sympathies" to the victims of what he said looks like a hate crime.A Palomar Medical Center spokesman, Derryl Acosta, told Reuters: "We received four patients at about 12:30 p.m. They are in trauma." He declined to give any details about their conditions, age or gender. "That's all I can tell you," he said.The sheriff's office had earlier said deputies were investigating reports of a man with a gun in the area of the Congregation Chabad synagogue. It later said a "man was detained for questioning in connection with a shooting incident" at the synagogue.In a third tweet, the sheriff's office said an unspecified number of victims wounded in the shooting were taken to Palomar Medical Center nearby."Please respect the medical privacy of victims & their families during this difficult time. Remain clear of the area as this investigation will take several hours," the tweet said.Local channel KGTV 10News said at least four victims were transported to hospitals from the synagogue, which was hosting a holiday celebration beginning at 11 a.m. and due to culminate in a final Passover meal at 7 p.m., according to its website.CNN reported that the rabbi of the synagogue was among the wounded, reportedly suffering "two fingers blown off," but still tried calm worshipers, according to Carla Marinucci.San Diego television station KGTV reported a woman whose husband was still inside the synagogue as saying the victims included the rabbi, another woman and the gunman himself.Minoo Anvari, an Iranian refugee whose husband was attending services inside when gunshots rang out, told KUSI-TV the wounded included a female friend and the rabbi, who was shot in the hand. "We are united. You can't break us. We are in the US," Anvari told KUSI. The sheriff's department said deputies were called to the area at about 11:30 a.m. local time.The mayor said the attacker did not open fire on a random site but purposely selected the house of worship because it is synagogue.He told CNN, "I also understand from folks on the scene that this shooter was engaged by people in the congregation and those brave people certainly prevented this from being a much worse tragedy."He said the congregation was targeted by "someone with hate in their heart ... towards our Jewish community and that just will not stand."Vaus told MSNBC that law enforcement agencies have been dispatched to other places of worship in the area as a precaution following the shooting."The words, the demonstrators and the cartoons turn into shootings against worshipers in synagogues," said Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, in response to the shooting attack and referring to an antisemitic cartoon published by The New York Times on Saturday."Antisemitism continues to raise its head and take victims. This is the time for action, for a determined war and not for weak and hollow condemnations that allow the forces of hate to revive dark periods in history."

