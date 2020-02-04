Mandelblit on MK Katz’s conduct: Breach of trust on the highest levels

Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit said on Tuesday that the Knesset committee investigating the conduct of MK Haim Katz was faced with a “veil of false pretenses.” He added that while the indictment does not include allegations of bribery it is “breach of trust on the highest level.”The Knesset is meant to decide today whether Katz will be given immunity from legal persecution, if he gains it, he will be able to enjoy it until the next Knesset is sworn in. Katz served as Labor and Social Affairs Minister before he resigned in August due to the indictment charges.