The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Ministry of Health slammed for ‘slow’ response to coronavirus in elderly

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 18, 2020 17:46
The Association for Protected Living and Elderly People’s Home in Israel slammed the Health Ministry on Wednesday for “too little, and hopefully not too late” regarding its handling of coronavirus among the elderly.  
 
At the moment, the ministry intends to supply protective gear and sanitation materials to homes for the aged with quarantine rooms for patients diagnosed with coronavirus.
The organization lauded the ministry's move, but said “we need equipment on a consistant basis.” It demanded to be given the same attention as hospitals as the elderly are at greater risk if exposed to coronavirus.  
       
  
Greece bans gatherings of 10 people or more amid coronavirus fears
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/18/2020 06:29 PM
Rivlin to Abbas: World is dealing with coronavirus, we must work together
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/18/2020 06:28 PM
US envoy: Coronavirus makes prisoner releases by Kabul, Taliban 'urgent'
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/18/2020 06:13 PM
Coronavirus: AT&T to close 40% of US retail stores, reduce hours
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/18/2020 06:12 PM
Coronavirus: Turkey's Erdogan advises citizens to say home for 3 weeks
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/18/2020 06:07 PM
Coronavirus: Trump wants to send taxpayers $500b., airlines loans of $50b
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/18/2020 06:03 PM
Coronavirus: Cuba confirms country's first death
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/18/2020 05:52 PM
Coronavirus: Death toll in Lombardy, Italy jumps by 319 in 24 hours
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/18/2020 05:49 PM
Coronavirus: Canada to roll out C$27 billion stimulus package
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/18/2020 05:36 PM
Democratic Senator Schumer slams President Trump's call for $1,000 checks
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/18/2020 05:27 PM
Liberman: Netanyahu handles coronavirus based on apocalyptic scenarios
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/18/2020 05:22 PM
Kochavi: We are able to handle anything, including coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/18/2020 05:13 PM
Utah hit with 5.7-magnitude quake, inbound flights diverted
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/18/2020 05:13 PM
Tesla factory operating normally despite coronavirus lockdown order
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/18/2020 05:10 PM
US Senate to pass coronavirus bill, stay to work on more aid
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/18/2020 04:34 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by