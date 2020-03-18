Ministry of Health slammed for ‘slow’ response to coronavirus in elderly

The Association for Protected Living and Elderly People’s Home in Israel slammed the Health Ministry on Wednesday for “too little, and hopefully not too late” regarding its handling of coronavirus among the elderly.



The organization lauded the ministry's move, but said “we need equipment on a consistant basis.” It demanded to be given the same attention as hospitals as the elderly are at greater risk if exposed to coronavirus. At the moment, the ministry intends to supply protective gear and sanitation materials to homes for the aged with quarantine rooms for patients diagnosed with coronavirus.The organization lauded the ministry's move, but said “we need equipment on a consistant basis.” It demanded to be given the same attention as hospitals as the elderly are at greater risk if exposed to coronavirus.