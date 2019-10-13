Monitor: 104 Kurdish fighters killed battling Turkish attack

BEIRUT - The death toll among Kurdish-led fighters battling a Turkish offensive in northern Syria has climbed to 104, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Sunday.



The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces has said that 45 of its fighters have been killed.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });