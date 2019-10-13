Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Monitor: 104 Kurdish fighters killed battling Turkish attack

By REUTERS
October 13, 2019 12:52
BEIRUT - The death toll among Kurdish-led fighters battling a Turkish offensive in northern Syria has climbed to 104, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Sunday.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces has said that 45 of its fighters have been killed.


