Monitor: 104 Kurdish fighters killed battling Turkish attack

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
BEIRUT - The death toll among Kurdish-led fighters battling a Turkish offensive in northern Syria has climbed to 104, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Sunday.
The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces has said that 45 of its fighters have been killed.
var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>
`;
document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont;
(function (v, i){
});