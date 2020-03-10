The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS


BREAKING NEWS

Morocco reports first coronavirus death

By REUTERS  
MARCH 10, 2020 15:19
Morocco's health ministry confirmed on Tuesday the country's first death from coronavirus in Casablanca, as its overall number of new infections rose to three.
The dead patient, who entered Morocco from Italy's Bologna, is an 89-year-old Moroccan woman suffering from respiratory and heart diseases, the ministry said in a statement.Morocco canceled all trips to and from Italy and banned fans from attending football matches, canceled events involving foreign travelers and gatherings of more than 1,000 people as precautionary measures to avert an outbreak of the virus.
IDF calls up reservists to assist with combating coronavirus
Ben-Gurion Airport train station to close from Wednesday
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/10/2020 03:09 PM
Harvard to move to virtual classes amid coronavirus outbreak
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/10/2020 03:06 PM
Attempted stabbing at Jerusalem police station
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/10/2020 02:06 PM
Iran coronavirus deaths reach 291, cases at more than 8,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/10/2020 01:38 PM
Purim events in central Jerusalem cancelled
  • By CELIA JEAN
  • 03/10/2020 01:14 PM
China's President Xi says virus control remains arduous in Hubei
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/10/2020 01:13 PM
German tourists diagnosed with coronavirus after visiting Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/10/2020 12:53 PM
French coronavirus death toll jumps by 5 to total of 30
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/10/2020 12:21 PM
Lebanon records first death from coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/10/2020 12:20 PM
British Airways cancels all flights to Italy on Tuesday
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/10/2020 12:18 PM
Wizz Air suspends all flights to Israel, Italy over coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/10/2020 11:37 AM
EasyJet cancels flights to Italy
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/10/2020 11:31 AM
Berlin to take in up to 100 children from Greek refugee camps
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/10/2020 09:36 AM
China shuts all temporary coronavirus hospitals in city of Wuhan
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/10/2020 09:29 AM
