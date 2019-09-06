Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Netanyahu in London: Alliance with US at peak

By
September 6, 2019 12:26
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said following his meeting with US Defense Secretary Mark Esper that “the alliance of Israel and the US has never been stronger.”

Speaking in London before boarding his plane to Israel on Friday, Netanyahu said the meeting on Thursday night “scanned the full gamut of US-Israel relations.” They discussed Iran, Syria and Hizbullah among other issues.


