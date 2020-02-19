Netanyahu: Gantz won't debate because he's a leftist

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on his rival, Blue and White leader Benny Gantz, to debate him for the second night in a row on Wednesday night.Speaking at a Likud rally in Acre, Netanyahu said Gantz did not want to debate him because he wanted to hide from the public that "he is a leftist.""He cannot handle the pressure of a televised debate, so how can he handle the greater pressure that there is in being prime minister of Israel?" Netanyahu asked. "Benny Gantz is scared to come. Israel needs a real leader. Benny Gantz is afraid to come to a debate, because people will see he is not a leader. He quotes what his PR people tell him to say. He has nothing to offer."