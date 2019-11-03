Netanyahu: Hamas responsible for Gaza rocket attacks against Israel

Hamas is responsible for all rocket attacks against Israel from Gaza, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the cabinet at its weekly meeting on Sunday morning, less than 48 hours after Palestinians on Friday night launched 10 rockets against the country’s southern border.



One of rockets directly hit a home in Sderot, but did not cause any injuries. “Hamas is responsible to all attack out of Gaza. We will continue to work in all the spheres to ensure security for the State of Israel,” Netanyahu said.



“We are in a very sensitive security period, that is explosive in several spheres in the east, north, and south,” Netanyahu said.



“Immediately after the rocket fire on the Gaza envelope, I convened a top level security meeting in the military headquarters in Tel Aviv,” Netanyahu said.



He is scheduled to hold a security-diplomatic cabinet meeting this afternoon.



