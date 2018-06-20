June 20 2018
Netanyahu: IDF's iron fist will powerfully strike anyone who aims to hurt us

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
June 20, 2018 18:18
Israel is prepared for any possible scenario in the Gaza Strip, and is not planning any preemptive moves, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said during the graduation ceremony of an IDF officers' training course on Wednesday.

"There are enemies who are attacking us or trying to attack us on several fronts," he said.

He added, however, that "[Israel] has a blessed peace with Egypt and Jordan."

In addition to the Gaza front, he also mentioned that Israel is "working to prevent Iran from establishing a presence in Syria."

"The IDF's iron fist will powerfully strike anyone who aims to hurt us," he concluded.


