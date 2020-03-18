The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Netanyahu: If public doesn’t follow guidelines, Israel will be on lockdown

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 18, 2020 19:30
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed ultra-orthodox Jews and Arab-Israelis on Wednesday evening on Channel 12 and urged them to follow the Health Ministry’s instructions and avoid gathering in large groups.  
Netanyahu said that if the public does not listen to the guidelines he will enforce a nationwide lockdown.  
“Leaders around the world laud my decisions,” he said. He also said that thanked his “friends around the world” for a shipment of medical checks that is going to arrive in Israel on Thursday.
Netanyahu: As we fight coronavirus, Blue and White supports terrorists
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/18/2020 08:07 PM
Coronavirus: Pakistan confirms country's first death from COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/18/2020 07:57 PM
Coronavirus: Boris Johnson keeping London lockdown measures 'in review'
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/18/2020 07:48 PM
Netanyahu to the media: Last thing I do will be to harm democracy
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/18/2020 07:35 PM
Coronavirus: Angela Merkel urges Germans to use wartime solidarity
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/18/2020 07:35 PM
Coronavirus: UK orders schools closed indefinitely starting Friday
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/18/2020 07:27 PM
Coronavirus: Italy death toll rises to 2,978, 475 new deaths in 24 hours
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/18/2020 07:16 PM
Coronavirus: Canada to roll out C$27 billion stimulus package
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/18/2020 06:55 PM
COGAT oversees hundreds of WHO coronavirus aid kits shipped to Gaza
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/18/2020 06:53 PM
Coronavirus: UK confirms 2,626 cases, 91 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/18/2020 06:35 PM
Greece bans gatherings of 10 people or more amid coronavirus fears
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/18/2020 06:29 PM
Rivlin to Abbas: World is dealing with coronavirus, we must work together
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/18/2020 06:28 PM
US envoy: Coronavirus makes prisoner releases by Kabul, Taliban 'urgent'
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/18/2020 06:13 PM
Coronavirus: AT&T to close 40% of US retail stores, reduce hours
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/18/2020 06:12 PM
Coronavirus: Turkey's Erdogan advises citizens to say home for 3 weeks
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/18/2020 06:07 PM
