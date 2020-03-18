Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed ultra-orthodox Jews and Arab-Israelis on Wednesday evening on Channel 12 and urged them to follow the Health Ministry’s instructions and avoid gathering in large groups.

Netanyahu said that if the public does not listen to the guidelines he will enforce a nationwide lockdown.

“Leaders around the world laud my decisions,” he said. He also said that thanked his “friends around the world” for a shipment of medical checks that is going to arrive in Israel on Thursday.