Netanyahu: We help Joranian king Abdallah in many covert ways

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived unannounced to a special discussion in the Knesset on the Israeli-Jordanian peace treaty, marking its 25th anniversary, initiated by MK Merav Michaeli.



Netanyahu claimed that "There is peace with democracies and peace with dictatorships. It is easier to make peace with democracies because their natural tendency is not to fight, whereas dictatorships require establishing deterrence first. If you don't have deterrence, the peace will not last. Jordan knows that Israel is stronger."

"On top of that deterrence we built cooperation in security aspects as well as trade, intelligence and water," Netanyahu added. "We help the king [Abdallah] in many covert ways that I don't think I should expand on."Netanyahu also revealed that he discussed the idea of a railway connecting Israel to the Jordanian network that leads all the way to Saudi Arabia, "I told him [the king] let's connect the train from Haifa all the way to Saudi Arabia, unfortunately, believe it or not, it's stuck due to bureaucracy on their end."

