Netanyahu: Ron Dermer will remain ambassador to U.S. for at least a year

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denied reports that Ambassador to the US Ron Dermer will be leaving his post soon due to the refusal of the Civil Service Commission to extend his service, saying on Sunday that he will make sure to extend Dermer's leadership role.



"We will extend Ron Dermer's term as ambassador to Washington at least a year," Netyanyahu said. "And he is an excellent ambassador."Earlier on Sunday, Blue and White's number two Yair Lapid Lapid responded to the matter, tweeting: "I strongly oppose the extension of Ron Dermer's appointment as the Ambassador to the United States by a transitional government."



"Dermer is not really an ambassador, he is [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu's political emissary," Lapid said. He added that if Blue and White wins the elections and forms a government, "we will want another ambassador in Washington."



Netanyahu's spokesman Jonathan Urich responded on Twitter to Lapid, accusing him of "playing petty politics on the back of a professional public servant, who is the best Israeli ambassador we have ever had in the United States and has very close relations with the American administration that brought Israel proven achievements."



On Saturday night, Channel 12 reported that Netanyahu had asked the Civil Service to extend Dermer’s term beyond September 30, but the request was denied.



The Prime Minister’s Office said that the Civil Service had examined the issue of Dermer’s term.



It should be noted that Dermer has made a tremendous contribution to the State of Israel and to its national security, and this fact must take precedence over any other consideration, the PMO said.



Dermer has served as Israel’s ambassador for six years and is considered a close confidant and adviser to Netanyahu. He has played a critical role in US ties with the Trump administration.



A source familiar with the proceedings told The Jerusalem Post that the Channel 12 report was accurate, but added that the issue is now in the hands of the government, which can make a different decision.



Gil Hoffman and Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.





Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



