Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Netanyahu: State witness extortion is serious but respect court gag order

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 6, 2019 19:43
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to Justice Minister Amir Ohana's comments at the Knesset plenum earlier today, revealing details about the interrogation of state witness Nir Hafetz Wednesday evening.

"Although the extortion of state witness Nir Hafetz is extremely serious and should be concerning to every citizen, the court's gag order should be be respected," Netanyahu said.This is a breaking news story.


Related Content

Breaking news
November 6, 2019
Israel's budget deficit remains high at 3.7% of state's GDP

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings