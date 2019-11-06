Netanyahu: State witness extortion is serious but respect court gag order

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to Justice Minister Amir Ohana's comments at the Knesset plenum earlier today, revealing details about the interrogation of state witness Nir Hafetz Wednesday evening.



"Although the extortion of state witness Nir Hafetz is extremely serious and should be concerning to every citizen, the court's gag order should be be respected," Netanyahu said.This is a breaking news story.

