Netanyahu To push against Otzma Yehudit

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party will devote the final days ahead of Tuesday's election to persuade right wing voters not to cast their ballots for the far-right Otzma Yehudit party, a Likud spokesperson said on Friday afternoon. The decision was made after studies done by the Likud's american pollster, John McLaughlin, found Otzma will not cross the 3.25% electoral threshold.





Polls taken by the Likud's Israeli pollster, Rafi Smith, found that Otzma nearly crosses the threshold but doesn't.

Otzma Yehudit responded that not only will they cross the threshold, but they will "enable the Likud to build a right wing block of 61 MKs. Otzma warned that Netanyahu will form a unity government with Blue and White if Otzma does not cross the threshold. "



"Otzma Yehudit in the Knesset would obligate Netanyahu to form a right wing government and prevent a dangerous coalition with Benny Gantz." Otzma said.





