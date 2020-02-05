Netanyahu: What we do in one hour Gantz doesn’t do in one year

Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that “what we [Likud] do in one hour [Blue and White leader Benny] Gantz cannot do in one year,” Netanyahu was speaking at a rally of his supporters held at the city of Ra'anana.“We brought Naama Issachar home,” Netanyahu said, “and we’ll bring everybody home.” Issachar was recently released from Russian prison after being found guilty of bringing a small amount of cannabis into Russia, she was pardoned by Russian president Vladimir Putin.“Benny Gantz is a nice guy,” Netanyahu said, “but he ain’t a leader.”Gantz served as IDF Chief of Staff under Netanyahu and was able to gain more seats in Knesset in the past elections than Likud.Israel faces third elections in the space of one year as neither men was able to form a coalition.