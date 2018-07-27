Netanyahu eulogizes terror victim: He will always be cherished

Breaking news.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday eulogized the victim of the Adam terror attack, Yotam Ovadia, and send his well wishes two the other two victims who are still being treated for their wounds.
"On behalf of all the people of Israel, I wish to send my condolences to the family of Yotam Ovadia, who was murdered in a terror attack last night in the settlement of Adam," Netanyahu wrote.
"Yotam left behind his wife Tal and his two children, Harel and Itai. We all pray for the speedy recovery of the wounded who are still being treated. May the memory of Yotam be blessed and may he be always cherished in our hearts.
Yotam Ovadia, 31, a father of two small children died at the Hadassah Medical Center at Mt. Scopus after he was stabbed to death near his home in the West Bank settlement of Adam.
Two other Adam residents were stabbed after a Palestinian terrorist infiltrated the settlement, located just outside of Jerusalem.