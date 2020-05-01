Netanyahu invited to join EU coronavirus conference

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu received a phone call from President of the European Union Commission Ursula von der Leyen, inviting him to attend a leader's conference on handling the coronavirus.
The conference will focus on the development of solutions for the coronavirus crisis, with an emphasis on vaccine and drug development and production, as well as the development of new equipment. prime minister responded positively to the invitation, saying he would be happy to cooperate and contribute knowledge on vaccine development in Israel, and is glad to share insight into the action needed to be taken against the coronavirus.The
Leaders from all around the world are expected to attend the conference including the G-20 Forum, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and as well as additional factors.
During the conference leaders will coordinate their global efforts and collaborate with international bodies dealing with the coronavirus.