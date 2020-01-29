Netanyahu meets with Pompeo in Washington

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. (Credit: Kobi Gideon/GPO)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met last night with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Washington, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.Also attending the meeting was Israeli Ambassador to the US Ron Dermer.The meeting comes following the unveiling of US President Donald Trump's "Deal of the Century" peace plan on Tuesday, and the announcement of potential plans by Netanyahu to annex the Jordan Valley.In a speech given in November, Pompeo announced that the US government will no longer consider Israel's settlements in the West Bank illegal, signalling a landmark shift in US policy on the subject and giving further weight to any decisions regarding annexation.