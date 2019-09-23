Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Netanyahu says 5780 should be year of unity

Netanyahu said parties should not exclude or boycott other parties.

By
September 23, 2019 13:09
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the post-election rally on September 18, 2019.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the post-election rally on September 18, 2019.. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

The coming Jewish year should be a year of unity, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday at a meeting of the Likud faction.


Netanyahu called on Blue and White leader Benny Gantz to meet with him as soon as possible and discuss forming a coalition together.
"The only government that can be formed is a broad unity government," Netanyahu said. "To get that government, we need to talk." 


Netanyahu said parties should not exclude or boycott other parties.


Rivlin said on Sunday that he would consider meeting together with Netanyahu and Gantz before deciding who should form the next government.  



Related Content

President Rivlin hosted the end of the year event for
September 23, 2019
Netanyahu 55, Gantz 54 as President Reuven Rivlin concludes consultations

By GREER FAY CASHMAN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut