Netanyahu says 5780 should be year of unity

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the post-election rally on September 18, 2019.. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

The coming Jewish year should be a year of unity , Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday at a meeting of the Likud faction.

Netanyahu called on Blue and White leader Benny Gantz to meet with him as soon as possible and discuss forming a coalition together.

"The only government that can be formed is a broad unity government," Netanyahu said. "To get that government, we need to talk."

Netanyahu said parties should not exclude or boycott other parties.

Rivlin said on Sunday that he would consider meeting together with Netanyahu and Gantz before deciding who should form the next government.

