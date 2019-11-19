Netanyahu to Gantz: Let's form a unity gov't and 'annex the Jordan Valley'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a video on Tuesday night in which he called on Benny Gantz and Yisrael Beteynu's Avigdor Liberman to join him in a unity government, to "keep Israel safe and annex the Jordan Valley.""I called on Benny Gantz and Avigdor Lieberman to form a broad unity government that would keep Israel safe and annex the Jordan Valley."Netanyahu is currently meeting with Gantz in last ditch attempts to form a government before Gantz's mandate runs out at midnight on Wednesday.