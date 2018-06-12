June 12 2018
Sivan, 29, 5778
Netanyahu to enter another round of questioning about Bezeq affair

By ALON HOCHMON/MAARIV
June 12, 2018 08:04
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is suspected of bribery, fraud and receiving favors from Shaul Elovitch, will be questioned after new evidence will be brought forward regarding the Bezeq affair, according to Ma'ariv. 

Netanyahu will be presented with transcripts and other findings from the testimony of State witness Nir Hefetz and other testimonies which link the prime minister to the granting of benefits to Bezeq in return for receiving sympathetic coverage on the Walla news-outlet site. 

The investigators will arrive at the Prime Minister's residence in Jerusalem to continue the investigation.


