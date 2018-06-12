Netanyahu to enter another round of questioning about Bezeq affair

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is suspected of bribery, fraud and receiving favors from Shaul Elovitch, will be questioned after new evidence will be brought forward regarding the Bezeq affair, according to Ma'ariv.



Netanyahu will be presented with transcripts and other findings from the testimony of State witness Nir Hefetz and other testimonies which link the prime minister to the granting of benefits to Bezeq in return for receiving sympathetic coverage on the Walla news-outlet site.



The investigators will arrive at the Prime Minister's residence in Jerusalem to continue the investigation.



