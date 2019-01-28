Netanyahu to meet with Russian officials on Syria, 'regional issues'

Russia's special envoy on Syria Alexander Lavrentiev.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin's special envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentiev and Russian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Vershinin Tuesday, the Russian embassy announced in a Twitter post.
The two officials arrived in Israel earlier on Monday and have already met with Director General of the Israeli Foreign Affairs Ministry, Yuval Rotem, and are scheduled to meet with Israeli security officials as well.
Rotem revealed on Twitter that his meeting with the Russian envoy focused on otherwise unspecified "regional issues." He called the discussion "meaningful and insightful."
"The arrival of the Russian officials is not a positive sign," Yisrael Beytenu Party leader and former defense minister Avigdor Liberman said in an interview to the Army radio. "When the Russian Foreign Ministry releases a statement of their arrival, it must have been approved by the Kremlin."
“The practice of arbitrary strikes on the territory of a sovereign state – in this case, we are talking about Syria – should be ruled out,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said last week
.
Putin's special envoy for Syria Lavrentiev had downplayed Russian involvement in Syria in the past by saying that "[Russia] is taking the neighboring countries' interests into consideration, including Israel's."Maariv contributed to this report.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>