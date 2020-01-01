The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel Elections

Netanyahu asks for immunity from prosecution

Gantz starts anti-PM negative campaign

By GIL HOFFMAN  
JANUARY 1, 2020 20:27
Can he win again? Prime Minister and Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Can he win again? Prime Minister and Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Wednesday night that he had written a letter to Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein, asking him for immunity from prosecution in his three criminal cases.
In a speech at Jerusalem's Orient Hotel, Netanyahu said requesting immunity is not evading justice because it only lasts the term of the Knesset that granted it. He said he was the victim of a court martial and laughed that he has been accused of receiving positive news coverage.
Netanyahu said the public had not been told the facts behind the cases against him due to injunctions that prevented them from being printed.
Ahead of the April election, Netanyahu ruled out taking steps to seek immunity in a live interview on Channel 12. He said he was not reversing course by requesting the immunity.
The immunity is unlikely to be granted but could enable Netanyahu to postpone his trial, because there will be no Knesset House Committee to consider his immunity request until a government is formed.
The Knesset Arrangements Committee will meet on Thursday to consider appointing a temporary House Committee to deliberate on the request. But such a move will have no majority, because Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman announced on Wednesday night that his party would oppose it.
"It is now clear to beyond a doubt that all that matters to Netanyahu is immunity," Liberman said. "Israel is being held hostage by Netanyahu's personal problem." 
.
Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein told the head of the Arrangements Committee, Blue and White MK Avi Nissenkorn, on Wednesday that he would only meet with Knesset legal adviser Eyal Yinon to discuss the legality of the sensitive issue at the beginning of next week.
Blue and White responded by accusing Edelstein of "shamefully trying to prevent deliberations on Netanyahu's immunity."
"We did not believe that the speaker of the Knesset would take advantage of his statesesmanlike role to make the Knesset a safe house for evading prosecution," Blue and White said. 
Following Netanyahu's announcement, Blue and White leader Benny Gantz launched a negative campaign against Netanyahu, focused on the prime minister evading prosection.
"Israel is being incited to an extreme," Gantz said. "I never thought I would see a prime minister evade prosecution. One who believes there will be nothing because there is noting will not avoid coming to trial. It's either the kingdom of Netanyahu or the State of Israel."


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Knesset immunity bill Yisrael Beytenu Blue and White
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo On same page By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Not antisemitism but ‘Jew-haterism’ & facelessness By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef Think about it: Israel and the ICC By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eric Mandel Unity missing ingredient for success By ERIC R. MANDEL
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein. Defying history, transcending time By WARREN GOLDSTEIN

Most Read

1 Iran publicly hangs man on homosexuality charges
People stage a mock hanging as they protest outside German Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin February 4, 2013, where Iran's Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi's was due to deliver a speech.
2 Hamas ‘promoting’ Trump’s ‘Deal of the Century,’ says Fata
Fatah and Hamas officials wait for a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and representatives of Palestinian groups and movements as a part of an intra-Palestinian talks in Moscow, Russia February 12, 2019
3 New York Times columnist slammed for article on Jewish intelligence
Bret Stephens, former editor-in-chief of The Jerusalem Post and winner of the 2013 Pulitzer Prize for Commentary, is an op-ed columnist for The New York Times
4 Netanyahu met Germany's Merkel, but this image stole the show - photo 9
Top 10 photographs of the decade
5 Pompeo discusses US attacks on Iranian-militias with world leaders
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks about airstrikes by the US military in Iraq and Syria, at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
US politics
World News
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by