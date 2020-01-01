Netanyahu asks for immunity from prosecution

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Wednesday night that he had written a letter to Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein, asking him for immunity from prosecution in his three criminal cases.

In a speech at Jerusalem's Orient Hotel, Netanyahu said requesting immunity is not evading justice because it only lasts the term of the Knesset that granted it. He said he was the victim of a court martial and laughed that he has been accused of receiving positive news coverage.

Netanyahu said the public had not been told the facts behind the cases against him due to injunctions that prevented them from being printed.

Ahead of the April election, Netanyahu ruled out taking steps to seek immunity in a live interview on Channel 12. He said he was not reversing course by requesting the immunity.

The immunity is unlikely to be granted but could enable Netanyahu to postpone his trial, because there will be no Knesset House Committee to consider his immunity request until a government is formed.

The Knesset Arrangements Committee will meet on Thursday to consider appointing a temporary House Committee to deliberate on the request. But such a move will have no majority, because Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman announced on Wednesday night that his party would oppose it.

"It is now clear to beyond a doubt that all that matters to Netanyahu is immunity," Liberman said. "Israel is being held hostage by Netanyahu's personal problem."

Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein told the head of the Arrangements Committee, Blue and White MK Avi Nissenkorn, on Wednesday that he would only meet with Knesset legal adviser Eyal Yinon to discuss the legality of the sensitive issue at the beginning of next week.

Blue and White responded by accusing Edelstein of "shamefully trying to prevent deliberations on Netanyahu's immunity."

"We did not believe that the speaker of the Knesset would take advantage of his statesesmanlike role to make the Knesset a safe house for evading prosecution," Blue and White said.

Following Netanyahu's announcement, Blue and White leader Benny Gantz launched a negative campaign against Netanyahu, focused on the prime minister evading prosection.

"Israel is being incited to an extreme," Gantz said. "I never thought I would see a prime minister evade prosecution. One who believes there will be nothing because there is noting will not avoid coming to trial. It's either the kingdom of Netanyahu or the State of Israel."