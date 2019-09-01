Netanyahu visits Elkana settlement as politicians celebrate school's start

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the Elkana settlement in the West Bank on Sunday to celebrate the first day of the school year, pledging never to uproot Jewish settlers from their homes.



"We are building new houses here - a new house which is an old house - this is the original old house of the people of Israel and we will build more in Elkana," Netanyahu said. "We won't uproot anyone here. There will be no more Gush Katif, no more displacement, and with the help of God, we will apply Jewish sovereignty to all localities as part of the Land of Israel and part of the State of Israel.

"I wish you a vibrant and successful school year. Educate yourselves, learn and read. I want you to read books, lots of books. Happy New Year to you all. "He was joined in Elkana by Education Minister Rafi Peretz.Democratic Union head Nitzan Horowitz visited a school in southern Tel Aviv, which educates many children of foreign workers who were born in Israel but who do not hold citizenship."I opened the school year at the Bialik-Rogozin school in southern Tel Aviv," Horowitz said. "At this school, they were less happy this morning. Some of the students here, Israelis born in Israel and speaking Hebrew, were deported in recent weeks and there were probably children who did not come to school this morning for fear of being arrested.""Children should not live that way," he added. "They were born in Israel and did no harm to anyone."Yisrael Beytenu head Avigdor Liberman wished students and teachers a happy start to the school year and took the opportunity to criticize the education system and education minister in Israel.On social media, Liberman wrote that his party "will not join any coalition that will not undertake core studies in the ultra-Orthodox system" following the September 17 election.

