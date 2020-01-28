The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Netanyahu withdraws request for immunity, trial to start within weeks

"As I have done all my life, I will continue to invest all for the future of our country and for you, the citizens of Israel."

By RACHEL WOLF  
JANUARY 28, 2020 11:00
BENJAMIN NETANYAHU – ignorant on the subject of immunity? (photo credit: REUTERS)
BENJAMIN NETANYAHU – ignorant on the subject of immunity?
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu withdrew his request for immunity from prosecution on Tuesday, just hours before the Knesset was scheduled to hold a vote on the request. Netanyahu posted a letter addressed to the "Citizens of Israel" on his Facebook page announcing the decision.
"Citizens of Israel - At this fateful hour for the people of Israel, while I am in the US on a historic mission to shape Israel's permanent borders and ensure our security for future generations, another Knesset show is expected to open in the immunity circus.
This is the continued personal pursuit by the obsessed 'just not Bibi' people. Instead of understanding the size of the hour and transcending political considerations, they continue to engage in cheap politics that damage a crucial moment in the history of the state.
Since I was not given due process, because all the rules of Knesset trampled under foot, and since the results of the procedure were dictated in advance without a proper discussion as required - I decided not to let this dirty game go on.
A few minutes ago, I announced to the Speaker of the Knesset that I am withdrawing the request for immunity and I will disprove the claims made against me. But now, I will not let my political opponents use this matter to interfere with the historical move I am leading.
As I have done all my life, I will continue to invest all for the future of our country and for you, the citizens of Israel."
Labor-Meretz chairman MK Amir Peretz told Walla that it is "time for Netanyahu to clear the political arena, take care of his criminal affairs and leave us to worry about the immunity of those who really need it."
Netanyahu is currently in the United States where he met with US President Donald Trump about the "Deal of the Century" on Monday. The two are expected to give a joint statement on Tuesday when the peace plan is expected to be officially revealed.
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz also met with Trump in Washington, but left in the afternoon to attend the Knesset vote on Tuesday.
In response to the withdrawal of Netanyahu's immunity request Gantz said, "Netanyahu is going to trial - it must move forward. Israeli citizens have a clear choice: a prime minister who will work for them or a self-employed prime minister. No one can run a state and simultaneously run three serious criminal cases for bribery, fraud and breach of trust."
Blue and White MK Yair Lapid said that Netanyahu knew his request was "ludicrous," adding "there’s no such thing as immunity against bribery," Ynet reported. "You can’t handle three criminal cases and while handling the Deal of the Century. If Netanyahu were as patriotic as he claims to be, he would have resigned by now."
The Knesset was set to vote on the formation of a committee that would formally vote to reject Netanyahu's request for immunity on Tuesday.
Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.


