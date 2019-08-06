Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Nobel-winning author Toni Morrison dead at 88

By REUTERS
August 6, 2019 16:59
Author Toni Morrison, who won Nobel and Pulitzer prices for books documenting the African-American experience, has died at age 88.


Paul Bogaards, a spokesman for the publishing company Alfred A. Knopf, announced the death but did not provide an immediate cause.
Morrison's novels included The Bluest Eye, Beloved and its sequel, Jazz.


