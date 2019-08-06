Nobel-winning author Toni Morrison dead at 88

Author Toni Morrison, who won Nobel and Pulitzer prices for books documenting the African-American experience, has died at age 88.

Paul Bogaards, a spokesman for the publishing company Alfred A. Knopf, announced the death but did not provide an immediate cause.

Morrison's novels included The Bluest Eye, Beloved and its sequel, Jazz.

