North Korea fires unidentified projectile - S.Korea military

By REUTERS
October 31, 2019 10:24
North Korea fired an unidentified projectile towards the sea to its east on Thursday afternoon, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JSC) said.

The South Korean military is maintaining readiness while monitoring the situation, the JSC said in a statement.North Korea said on Oct 3 that it had successfully test-fired a new submarine-launched ballistic missile from the sea to contain external threats and bolster self-defense.


