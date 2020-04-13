The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Nursing home workers, residents tested for coronavirus following outrage

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 13, 2020 14:22
Following a campaign led by Channel 13, all residents and workers of Beersheba's Mishan senior living center are to undergo testing for the coronavirus, Israeli media reported Monday afternoon.

Since the initial outbreak in Israel, thirteen residents have died within the Beersheba nursing home after contracting the coronavirus, .
It was reported in early April that some of the families of these nursing home residents who succumbed to the coronavirus were planning to sue the home's management company and the Health Ministry for medical malpractice.

According to N12, police have opened an investigation into the complaints.

According to the reports, around 140 residents of the facility, as well as 80 staff members are being tested.


