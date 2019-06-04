Ohana could replace Shaked as Justice Minister - report

Breaking news.
Member of Knesset Amir Ohana could replace Ayelet Shaked as Justice Minister, Channel 2 reported Tuesday afternoon. Shaked, who headed the New Right party with Naftali Bennett, failed to pass the electoral threshold in the April 9th elections. Both were fired by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this week.
Ohana, a member of Netanyahu's ruling Likud party has been an MK since 2015. He is the conservative party's first openly gay MK.
Likud in an official response said they are not discussing the identify of possible candidates to replace the position of Justice Minister as the Prime Minister has yet to decide on the issue.
