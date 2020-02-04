Olmert: Netanyahu close to losing his cool, fourth elections coming

Former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is “near to losing his cool” when dealing with the indictment charges against him for bribery and breach of trust, the Knesset Channel reported.Olmert also slammed Netanyahu’s visit to Uganda where he met Chairman of the Sovereignty Council of Sudan Abdel Fattah al-Burhan calling it “election tricks.” He further stated that, in his opinion, Israel faces a fourth round of elections after the upcoming March ones which will be the third.