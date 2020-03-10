The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Orly Levy's flipflop kills minority government

Netanyahu worsens unity offer to Gantz.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
MARCH 10, 2020 21:15
Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman [C] with Blue and White top ranking officials [from Left to Right] Moshe Ya'alon, party leader Benny Gantz, Yair Lapid, Gabi Ashkenazi (photo credit: ELAD MALKA)
Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman [C] with Blue and White top ranking officials [from Left to Right] Moshe Ya'alon, party leader Benny Gantz, Yair Lapid, Gabi Ashkenazi
(photo credit: ELAD MALKA)
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz's chances of building a coalition took a blow on Tuesday, when Gesher leader Orly Levy-Abecassis left the Labor-Gesher-Meretz alliance and announced that she would not back a minority government dependent on the Joint List of Arab parties.
Levy-Abecassis said publicly during the campaign that she had no problem supporting a minority government backed by the Joint List. But she revealed on Facebook on Tuesday that she had said the opposite privately ahead of the race.
She also endorsed Gantz and criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu throughout the campaign. But she issued fierce criticism of Gantz on Tuesday.
"We are all witnessing leaders who promised to act with credibility and responsibility dealing these days with shameful courting [of the Joint List]," Levy-Abecassis wrote. "They are willing to pay any price anyone in order to form a minority government even if it will rely on undependable people." 
Blue and White, Labor and Meretz officials expressed outrage at Levy-Abecassis's zigzag. Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg called her a racist and said she had to quit the Knesset. But she received praise from Likud.
"The delusional idea of a minority government dependent on MK Ahmad Tibi and his friends has apparently died," Likud minister Ze'ev Elkin tweeted.
Without Levy-Abecassis and rebel Blue and White MKs Zvi Hauser and Yoaz Hendel, Gantz does not have enough support to form a minority government.
Channel 12 reported that chances of a unity government also decreased on Tuesday, because the Likud decided to stiffen its offer to Gantz. If after the September election, Netanyahu was willing to let Gantz take over as prime minister after six months, now he will demand to stay in power for at least another year, possibly two.
The head of the Likud negotiating team, Tourism Minister Yariv Levin, mocked Yisrael Beytenu on Tuesday for issuing a series of demands for joining a Likud-led government. Levin said the demands should be sent to the Joint List instead.
Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman met on Tuesday evening with the entire Blue and White cockpit of Benny Gantz, Yair Lapid, Moshe Yaalon and Gabi Ahkenazi. They reported progress toward forming a government and avoiding a fourth election. Liberman will report back from the meeting to his Yisrael Beytenu faction on Wednesday. 
 
To form a minority government, the Joint List will only need to vote in favor of the coalition one time and then cooperation with the list of Arab parties will end, Blue and White's No. 2 MK Yair Lapid wrote on social media Tuesday.
Lapid responded to threats from Hauser and Hendel, who said Tuesday that they would remain in the Knesset and oppose the government, even if they were thrown out of Blue and White.
He said that he, too, preferred a national unity government but it cannot happen because of Netanyahu.
"The best option is the one that Netanyahu ruled out straight away: a national unity government," Lapid wrote. "That’s what we always wanted, that’s what we’d be glad to form today. Unity with rotation. Benny Gantz would be first because Netanyahu is on trial. A positive, broad, national unity government. The problem is that there’s no one to talk to. We checked a thousand times. Netanyahu rejected it flat out."
Lapid wrote that the only thing Netanyahu is interested in is his three indictments. He said that the prime minister does not want a unity government because he knows he won’t be able to pass legislation that would help him evade prosecution, so prefers a fourth election instead.
Barring a unity government, Lapid wrote that only two options remain: A fourth election or forming a narrow government with Yisrael Beytenu and Labor-Gesher-Meretz, while leaving the door open to an eventual unity government.
"Unlike all the lies Netanyahu is spreading, the Joint List won’t be part of that government," Lapid wrote. "They’ll vote once from the outside and that’s it. Netanyahu has cooperated with them a thousand times. I’ll admit, it’s not the government we wanted. On the other hand, it’s much better than the current paralysis. A government like this will be able to pass a budget, ministries will be able to start working, Knesset committees would be re-opened, we’ll assist small businesses and we’ll prevent massive layoffs."
Lapid said that would be preferable to another election, which he said would bring more hate, more incitement, more violence and billions more shekels wasted.
"A whole country would plunge itself into the abyss because of one man," Lapid lamented. "That’s the choice we’re facing. I’d be happy if there were other options but there aren’t. What should we do? What’s best for the country."
On Tuesday, Netanyahu posted a new ad on Twitter warning that a government with the Joint List would be a disaster for Israel. The ad includes a clip of Joint List head Ahmad Tibi calling Israel "colonialist."
"Gantz, your partners don't recognize the State of Israel," the ad says. "Gantz, you should be ashamed of yourself."


Tags Avigdor Liberman Benjamin Netanyahu Benny Gantz
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The coronavirus is apolitical – editorial By JPOST EDITORIAL
Blu Greenberg ‘Aguna’ – a midcourse Jewish history correction By BLU GREENBERG
Emily Schrader Breaking the silence for Jewish women By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef In the face of another political deadlock, what happens now? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Lela Gilbert Gazan Christians on Christmas: Escape from watchful eye of radical Muslims By LELA GILBERT

Most Read

1 Netanyahu's bloc to stay at 58 seats
Israel goes to the polls, March 2, 2020.
2 Benjamin Netanyahu defeats Gantz, but is still short a majority
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu waves to supporters following the announcement of exit polls in Israel's election at his Likud party headquarters in Tel Aviv on March 3, 2020.
3 Up to 100,000 Israelis in isolation as Israel expands traveler quarantine
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu adn Health Minister Ya'acov Litzman address the nation on the coronavirus epidemic, March 4, 2020
4 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
5 70,000 quarantined as 17th coronavirus patient discovered
MDA checking station at Ben Gurion Airport
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by