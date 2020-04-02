The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Over 1 million infected with coronavirus

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 2, 2020 20:53
More than 1 million people have been infected with coronavirus since the pandemic began, Channel 13 reported.


Iraq has confirmed thousands more COVID-19 cases than reported
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/02/2020 10:21 PM
Facebook launches fact-checker on WhatsApp to fight coronavirus hoaxes
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/02/2020 10:15 PM
Temple Mount activists to Netanyahu: Passover offering against COVID-19
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/02/2020 09:31 PM
US eases ban on gay blood donors amid coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/02/2020 08:03 PM
Extremists demonstrate in Bnei Brak against coronavirus regulations
Britain to target 100,000 daily coronavirus tests by month
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/02/2020 07:55 PM
US CDC reports 213,144 coronavirus cases, 4,513 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/02/2020 07:46 PM
Global coronavirus deaths top 50,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/02/2020 07:45 PM
Democrats delay presidential convention until August
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/02/2020 07:16 PM
New York has ventilators to last 6 days, says Governor Cuomo
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/02/2020 07:15 PM
Israel's unemployment rate climbs to 24.9%
Mossad head Yossi Cohen tests negative for coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/02/2020 06:20 PM
4,500 elderly people will leave Bnei Brak due to coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/02/2020 06:13 PM
Trump: 'Great' that Saudi, Russia, cutting oil production
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/02/2020 06:07 PM
UK coronavirus death toll rises by 24% to 2,921
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/02/2020 05:58 PM
