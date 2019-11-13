PIJ secretary-general: We set out our conditions for ceasefire

NYC Conference
Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) Secretary-General Ziyad al-Nakhlah said that the group will prove that they are able to battle Israel and manage such a fight successfully, in an interview with Al Mayadeen Wednesday night.
Al-Nakhlah also said that Hamas has not, of yet, joined the fight alongside the PIJ against Israel, adding that the terror group has not asked factions to join. The PIJ secretary general specified that they have not reached the stage of all-out war between "the axis of resistance" and Israel. The attacks were carried out in response to the assassination of PIJ official Bahaa Abu Al-Ata and the assassination attempt against a PIJ official in Damascus.The secretary-general also said that Israel conveyed a request for a ceasefire and that the terrorist group would agree to a ceasefire if Israel met three requirements: the cessation of assassinations, stopping firing on the March of Return demonstrations and the lifting of the siege on Gaza according to former agreements made in Cairo. The secretary general stated that he expects an answer about the terms of the ceasefire tonight.
"The Al-Quds Brigades has not exhausted all its missiles and weapons against the enemy," said al-Nakhla.
He stressed that PIJ has decided to protect the March of Return demonstrations.
"For those who say that the current battle is the battle of Al-Quds Brigades, we say it is the battle of the Palestinian people," said al-Nakhlah.
Al-Nakhla added that no rockets are fired by PIJ terrorists without direct commands.
Rockets were launched on both Sderot and Ashdod as al-Nakhla spoke.
Al-Nakhla stated that the PIJ would continue attacking Israel as long as Israel continues its "aggression."
More to follow.
