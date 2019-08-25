PM Johnson to tell EU's Tusk UK won't pay 39 bln stg under no-deal Brexit



Reuters - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to tell European Council head Donald Tusk that the UK will only pay 9 billion pounds ($11.05 billion) instead of the 39 billion pounds liability agreed by former Prime Minister Theresa May under a no-deal Brexit, Sky News reported early on Sunday.



Johnson and Tusk will meet on Sunday at the G7 summit in France. ($1 = 0.8145 pounds)

