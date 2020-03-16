PM Netanyahu on new coronavirus rules: No national lock down

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Monday evening that there would be no national lock down, although localized lock downs may be ordered if there are large coronavirus outbreaks in specific areas. Netanyahu added that he hoped there would not be a need in the future for a national lock down.The prime minister also announced new restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.Businesses with more than 10 workers to reduce staff at the office by 70%. Workers can work in shifts, work at home or go on unpaid leave.The government will vote tonight to implement new digital measures to track and slow the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.