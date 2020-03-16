The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

PM Netanyahu on new coronavirus rules: No national lock down

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 16, 2020 21:17
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Monday evening that there would be no national lock down, although localized lock downs may be ordered if there are large coronavirus outbreaks in specific areas. Netanyahu added that he hoped there would not be a need in the future for a national lock down.
The prime minister also announced new restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.Businesses with more than 10 workers to reduce staff at the office by 70%. Workers can work in shifts, work at home or go on unpaid leave.
The government will vote tonight to implement new digital measures to track and slow the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.
France to impose movement restrictions: Macron
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/16/2020 09:17 PM
Blue and White submits term limits bill
Three MKs banned from Knesset due to possible coronavirus exposure
No spying from home in CIA's coronavirus plan
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/16/2020 08:36 PM
Germany reports jump in coronavirus cases to 6,012, death toll rises to 1
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/16/2020 08:32 PM
Canada closes borders, says people should stay at home to stop virus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/16/2020 08:05 PM
Coronavirus Iranian deaths at 853, Ayatollah Bathaei-Golpaygani dies
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/16/2020 07:44 PM
US airlines urgently need $50 billion in grants, loans - letter
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/16/2020 07:33 PM
G7 leaders say response to coronavirus outbreak is 'foremost priority'
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/16/2020 07:28 PM
Coronavirus tests of Rivlin and his staff return negative
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/16/2020 07:27 PM
Coronavirus spreading faster in London than rest of UK-PM Johnson
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/16/2020 07:14 PM
US Chamber of Commerce urges aid to larger firms to combat revenue losses
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/16/2020 07:01 PM
Peru deploys military to slow coronavirus spread; Chile closes borders
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/16/2020 06:42 PM
Portugal confirms country's first death from coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/16/2020 06:40 PM
NFL-Draft to go ahead but all public events canceled
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/16/2020 06:39 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by