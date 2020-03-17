The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Pakistan reports first death from coronavirus

By REUTERS  
MARCH 17, 2020 11:23
ISLAMABAD - Pakistan's health ministry said on Wednesday that a coronavirus infected person had died.
The death was announced on a web portal the ministry launched on Tuesday to keep a track of the spread of the coronavirus in the South Asian nation.It said 195 people had tested positive in Pakistan so far.
Punjab health minister Yasmin Rashid said the patient was brought to a hospital in critical condition, and that he had a history of traveling from Iran where most of the 195 people got the infection.
Israel Police arrest 10 in Jerusalem on suspicion of ‘illegal activity’
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/17/2020 11:59 AM
Olympics organizers cancel some events, restrict access to torch relay
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/17/2020 11:18 AM
100k Israelis attempt to register with Employment Service, 15k succeed
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/17/2020 10:38 AM
AG Mandelblit: Digital tracking legal, meant to save lives
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/17/2020 10:16 AM
Budapest Airport says only Hungarians allowed entry from Tuesday
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/17/2020 10:03 AM
China says Trump's 'Chinese virus' tweet smears China
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/17/2020 09:39 AM
Chemical spill reported at hazardous materials unit in Jerusalem
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/17/2020 08:56 AM
Vietnam to halt issue of all visas amid coronavirus outbreak
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/17/2020 08:49 AM
Three schools in one Modi'in neighborhood report coronavirus cases
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/17/2020 08:39 AM
Shin Bet: We will not store information gained from coronavirus tracking
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/17/2020 08:37 AM
Employee at Health Ministry virus lab infected with coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/17/2020 08:20 AM
Japan to order self-quarantine for all travelers from Europe
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/17/2020 07:31 AM
Coronavirus in the US: Where to get a COVID-19 test
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/17/2020 06:15 AM
China's Wuhan will require all overseas returnees to undergo quarantine
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/17/2020 04:48 AM
Columbia closes borders due to coronavirus, all of Venezuela quarantined
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/17/2020 03:12 AM
