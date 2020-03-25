Palestinians report first death from coronavirus

RAMALLAH, West Bank - The Palestinians reported their first death from the coronavirus on Wednesday, a woman in her 60s who lived in the West Bank.

"The woman had experienced symptoms and was later hospitalized" before succumbing to the illness, said Ibrahim Melhem, a spokesman for the Palestinian Authority.

The woman was from Bidu, a Palestinian village north of Jerusalem and southwest of Ramallah, Melhem added.

There are 62 confirmed coronavirus cases among Palestinians in the West Bank, and two in the Gaza Strip.