Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Palestinians report first death from coronavirus

By REUTERS  
MARCH 25, 2020 18:49
RAMALLAH, West Bank - The Palestinians reported their first death from the coronavirus on Wednesday, a woman in her 60s who lived in the West Bank.
"The woman had experienced symptoms and was later hospitalized" before succumbing to the illness, said Ibrahim Melhem, a spokesman for the Palestinian Authority.
The woman was from Bidu, a Palestinian village north of Jerusalem and southwest of Ramallah, Melhem added.
There are 62 confirmed coronavirus cases among Palestinians in the West Bank, and two in the Gaza Strip.
