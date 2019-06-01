IDF arrests Palestinian hiding knife at checkpoint

Breaking news.
IDF soldiers arrested a Palestinian in Hebron, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said Saturday morning.
A search revealed the suspect was carrying a knife in his clothes. He was transferred for further investigation by the police.
A 19-year-old Palestinian
Hebron resident was arrested in similar circumstances on Friday. The suspect attempted to enter the Cave of the Patriarchs, a holy site to both Jews and Muslims, with a knife concealed in his sleeve.
The suspect was subsequently arrested and taken for questioning.
Friday also saw a bloody atack in Jerusalem
, which left a 47-year-old man fighting for his life and a 16-year-old boy moderately-to-seriously wounded.
A "terrorist stabbed one person at Damascus Gate, critically injuring him, and made his way into the Old City and stabbed a second person inside injuring him moderately," Israel Police spokesman Superintendent Micky Rosenfeld told The Jerusalem Post.
Ilanit Chernick and Tamar Beeri contributed to this report.
