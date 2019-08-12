Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Explosion heard in northern Gaza, two drones spotted crossing to Israel

It is unclear what the source of the explosion was, although preliminary reports claim that the explosion was caused by an explosive balloon.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 13, 2019 00:31
An explosion is seen during an Israeli air strike in Gaza City August 8, 2018.

An explosion is seen during an Israeli air strike in Gaza City August 8, 2018. . (photo credit: STRINGER/ REUTERS)

A loud explosion was heard in northern Gaza Strip on Monday night, according to Palestinian media reports, after IDF forces have reportedly identified two drones that crossed from Gaza to Israeli territory and back.

It is unclear what the source of the explosion was, although preliminary reports claim that the explosion was caused by an explosive balloon.

The two drones that crossed the Gaza border were reportedly spotted by IDF forces who did not react to the drones, but observed them crossing the border for a short while and then crossing back.

IDF forces arrested one Palestinian who crossed the Gaza border fence earlier on Sunday night carrying a knife and two bullets.

The Palestinian was taken for further investigation.


Related Content

IDF soldiers map out the homes of Dvir Sorek's suspected killers.
August 12, 2019
Dvir Sorek's suspected killers may have homes demolished

By TAMAR BEERI

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings