Explosion heard in northern Gaza, two drones spotted crossing to Israel

A loud explosion was heard in northern Gaza Strip on Monday night, according to Palestinian media reports, after IDF forces have reportedly identified two drones that crossed from Gaza to Israeli territory and back.



It is unclear what the source of the explosion was, although preliminary reports claim that the explosion was caused by an explosive balloon.

The two drones that crossed the Gaza border were reportedly spotted by IDF forces who did not react to the drones, but observed them crossing the border for a short while and then crossing back.IDF forces arrested one Palestinian who crossed the Gaza border fence earlier on Sunday night carrying a knife and two bullets.The Palestinian was taken for further investigation.

