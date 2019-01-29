Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah resigns

X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah announced on Tuesday that he has submitted his government’s resignation to PA President Mahmoud Abbas. The government, he said, will continue to carry out its duties until the formation of a new one.
Hamdallah was speaking during the weekly meeting of the PA government in Ramallah. He expressed hope that consultations to establish a new government will be successful as soon as possible. “The success of any government requires the confidence of the Palestinian citizen,” Hamdallah said.
It was not immediately clear whether Abbas had accepted the resignation of Hamdallah.
Abbas has been facing pressure from his ruling Fatah action to remove Hamdallah from power
and establish a new government consisting of PLO factions and independent figures.
On Sunday, the Fatah Central Council recommended that PA President Mahmoud Abbas form a government consisting of representatives of various PLO factions and independent figures.
Hamdallah’s Ramallah-based cabinet is called the Palestinian National Consensus Government because it was established following understandings reached between Fatah and Hamas in 2014.
Fatah leaders said that in the wake of the continued crisis between their faction and Hamas, there was no point in keeping the present government in power. Some Fatah officials are also dissatisfied with the performance of Hamdallah and say they would like to see one of them replace him as prime minister.
Although he is affiliated with Fatah, Hamdallah – who previously served as president of An-Najah University in Nablus – does not hold any official position in the faction.
Fatah officials also believe that since their faction is the largest group in the PLO, it should have a strong presence in any government.
“Fatah’s call for forming a new government consisting of PLO factions will solidify the split between the West Bank and Gaza Strip,” Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum said on Monday. “Our people are in need of a national unity government that would represent all Palestinians.”
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>