Two dead in explosion in Gaza

At least two Palestinians were reported to have been killed in a possible targeted airstrike in Gaza, local media said after a loud explosion rocked the city.

The two were identified as Palestinian Islamic Jihad militants Salameh al Nadim and Ala' al Gharbleh. They were said to have been hit at the Al-Dahdouh junction in the southern part of the city. Three others were wounded and transferred to al-Shifa hospital for medical treatment.

While the IDF denied involvement, the strike came hours after four mortars were fired at southern Israel.

According to the IDF, one fell in open territory next to the border fence while the other three fell inside the Strip. There were no casualties or injuries. In response, an Israeli aircraft bombed a Hamas observation post east of Juhor ad-Dik in the central Gaza Strip.

In the last round of violence between Israel and group in the Strip in May, which saw close to 700 rockets were fired on Israel, the Israel Air Force carried out the first targeted killing in five years taking out Hamed al-Khoudary who Israel accused of being the man in charge of transferring funds from Iran to terror groups in the Strip.

Another Hamas operative was struck while riding his motorcycle on Salah al-Din Street, near the city of Khan Younis and the Israeli military also targeted the private homes of other senior Hamas activists.

The targeted strikes brought Hamas to its knees and a ceasefire arrangement was hammered out.

The tensions in southern Israel come as the IDF is on high alert in northern Israel following an Israeli airstrike in Syria and alleged Israeli attacks in Lebanon, leading to Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah warned that the group would retaliate.

According to the Lebanese satellite television station Al-Mayadeen, the Palestinian terror groups in the Gaza Strip will join any confrontation between Israel and the Iranian-backed Hezbollah terror group.

The Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Mayadeen quoted an unnamed source in the “Palestinian resistance” in the Gaza Strip as saying: “If war breaks out with Hezbollah, we will be at the front line.”

The source, who was described as a leader of the “Palestinian resistance,” said that Israel “must read the message of our support for the resistance in Lebanon.”

Hamas, Islamic Jihad and other Gaza-based groups have condemned Israel’s recent airstrikes in Syrian and Lebanon and voiced support for Hezbollah.

The situation in Gaza remains very fragile as violent incidents continue,” Mladenov told the Security Council in New York.

“Israel must calibrate its use of force and use lethal force only as a last resort, and only in response to imminent threats of death or serious injury. Hamas must prevent the indiscriminate launching of rockets and mortars towards Israel. It must ensure that protests at the fence remain peaceful and prevent provocations,” he said.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });