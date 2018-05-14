May 14 2018
|
Iyar, 29, 5778
|
Palestinians: U.S. embassy in Jerusalem creates instability

By REUTERS
May 14, 2018 17:38
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)



JERUSALEM - Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas's spokesman said on Monday that the opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem would create incitement and instability in the region and ruled out Washington as being a mediator for Middle East peace.



"With this step, the US administration has canceled its role in the peace process and has insulted the world, the Palestinian people and the Arab and the Islamic nation and it has created incitement and instability,” said Abbas spokesman Nabil Abu Rdeineh.

Trump, in a recorded message at a ceremony opening the US embassy, said on Monday he remained committed to peace between Israel and the Palestinians.


