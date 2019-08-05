Pollard to Netanyahu: Help commute my parole, wife sick with cancer

Israeli spy Jonathan Pollard appealed directly to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to personally request that US President Donald Trump commute his parole conditions so he could help his wife Esther who is suffering from cancer, Pollard said in an interview with Channel 12 on Monday.



The conditions were imposed on Pollard by his parole commission when he was released from prison in November 2015 after he served 30 years of a life sentence for passing classified information to Israel.

They require him to stay home between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m., to be monitored by a GPS device that forces him to violate Shabbat and holidays, and for his computers to be monitored, which has prevented him from being employed.Pollard said he contacted Netanyahu through ambassador to the US Ron Dermer and asked for help."It’s a matter of life and death," Pollard said. "It's a human issue."Esther Pollard was recently diagnose with breast cancer for the third time. Pollard said the cancer was particularly aggressive."I cant take care of my wife effectively," he said. "If my wife needs something in the middle of the night, I can’t help."

