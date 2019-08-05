Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Pollard to Netanyahu: Help commute my parole, wife sick with cancer

"It’s a matter of life and death," Pollard said. "It's a human issue."

By
August 5, 2019 20:18
1 minute read.
Jonathan and Esther Pollard

Jonathan and Esther Pollard. (photo credit: Courtesy)

Israeli spy Jonathan Pollard appealed directly to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to personally request that US President Donald Trump commute his parole conditions so he could help his wife Esther who is suffering from cancer, Pollard said in an interview with Channel 12 on Monday.

The conditions were imposed on Pollard by his parole commission when he was released from prison in November 2015 after he served 30 years of a life sentence for passing classified information to Israel.

They require him to stay home between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m., to be monitored by a GPS device that forces him to violate Shabbat and holidays, and for his computers to be monitored, which has prevented him from being employed.

Pollard said he contacted Netanyahu through ambassador to the US Ron Dermer and asked for help.   

"It’s a matter of life and death," Pollard said. "It's a human issue."

Esther Pollard was recently diagnose with breast cancer for the third time. Pollard said the cancer was particularly aggressive.

"I cant take care of my wife effectively," he said. "If my wife needs something in the middle of the night, I can’t help."


Related Content

August 5, 2019
The comptroller revolution no one saw coming - Analysis

By YONAH JEREMY BOB

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings